Gables Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

BA stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.10. 1,109,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,852. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

