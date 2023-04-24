Gables Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 108,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,386. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.96%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

