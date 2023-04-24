Gables Capital Management Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,420,000 after purchasing an additional 91,901 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Snowflake by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,617,000 after purchasing an additional 260,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.20. 1,249,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,518,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.31. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,650.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

