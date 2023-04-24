G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0027

G999 (G999) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $4,038.50 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00060883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00039233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001231 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.