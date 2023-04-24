Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.64

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 2014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.