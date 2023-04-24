Forza Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $178.48. 510,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

