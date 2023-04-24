Forza Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,117 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 100,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,443,783 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,439. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.39. The company has a market capitalization of $289.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

