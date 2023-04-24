Forza Wealth Management LLC Invests $657,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

MA traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $374.53. 990,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.95 and its 200-day moving average is $349.65. The company has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.