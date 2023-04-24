Forza Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $413.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,754. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The firm has a market cap of $311.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.90.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
