Forza Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $157.27. 220,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,652. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.