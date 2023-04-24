Forza Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.87. 5,010,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,437,889. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

