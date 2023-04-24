Forza Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 264,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 189,996 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 341,594 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
