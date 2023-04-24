Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $69.07.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after purchasing an additional 767,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $312,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

