Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Apr 24th, 2023

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after purchasing an additional 767,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $312,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

