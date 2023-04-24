Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.74. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
