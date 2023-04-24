Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

DFP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.94. 62,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

