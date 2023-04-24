Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
DFP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.94. 62,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
