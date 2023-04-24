First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 6.1% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,116,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after buying an additional 216,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 589,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after buying an additional 177,310 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,599,000.

RDVY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,704. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

