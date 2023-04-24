First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target Raised to $11.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.0 %

AG opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.21. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,311,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,434,000 after buying an additional 331,050 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,028,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,742,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,994,000 after buying an additional 274,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,972,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,397,000 after acquiring an additional 490,195 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.