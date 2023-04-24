Financial Review: Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK)

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) and Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Kidpik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative N/A N/A -33.88% Kidpik -46.21% -67.79% -42.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grove Collaborative and Kidpik, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 405.46%. Kidpik has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 408.47%. Given Kidpik’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Grove Collaborative.

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Kidpik’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $321.53 million 0.28 -$87.71 million N/A N/A Kidpik $16.48 million 0.28 -$7.61 million ($1.00) -0.59

Kidpik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grove Collaborative.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.5% of Kidpik shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidpik has a beta of 3.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Kidpik on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

