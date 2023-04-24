Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.59.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $27.48 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 992,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 353,612 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 193,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.