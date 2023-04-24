FidoMeta (FMC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $191.13 Million

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, FidoMeta has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

