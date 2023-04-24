Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Tops $272.06 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001211 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $272.06 million and approximately $39.38 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00062102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019686 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,206,231 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

