Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Makes New $357,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after acquiring an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.00. The stock had a trading volume of 601,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $109.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

