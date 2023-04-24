Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Invests $271,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.55. 58,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

