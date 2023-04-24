Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Acquires New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,577 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. AT&T comprises about 0.4% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 94,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 31,773 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 23,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.83. 9,916,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,229,535. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

