Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Fastly from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Fastly stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.32. Fastly has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $18.11.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $54,925.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,671.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $54,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,671.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $97,537.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 364,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,075.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,135 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fastly by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fastly by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

