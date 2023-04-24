F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FNB. Stephens began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Insider Activity

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,189,000 after buying an additional 1,982,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

