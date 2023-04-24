Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for about 1.4% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

