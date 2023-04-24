Everipedia (IQ) Price Down 6% This Week

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Everipedia has a market cap of $80.43 million and $18.46 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

