Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Up 4.9%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.64. 259,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,223,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DNB Markets boosted their price objective on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.35.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $322.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.95 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $3,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 50,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,638.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 540,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

