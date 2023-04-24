Ergo Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $114.65 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $114.65 million and $221,299.56 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00006033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,742.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00315765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.21 or 0.00570289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00071605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.87 or 0.00435689 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,498,106 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.