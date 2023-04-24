Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $202.77 on Friday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.