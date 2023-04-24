Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.
EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.
Equifax Price Performance
Shares of EFX opened at $202.77 on Friday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Trading of Equifax
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.
About Equifax
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- Fifth Third Bancorp Remains Buoyant Among Regional Banks
- Can Clorox Keep Its Momentum Going Into Next Quarter
- Are Rising Interest Rates Killing AT&T Stock?
- 3 Medtech Companies with Higher Future Share Prices
- Buying the Dip On Albemarle, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.