Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $212.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.20.

EFX stock opened at $202.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $234.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

