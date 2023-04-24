EOS (EOS) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00003813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $98.45 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004619 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003585 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001145 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,089,170,909 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

