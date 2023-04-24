Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.77.

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $26.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

