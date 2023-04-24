Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.08.

Enovix Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Enovix has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,496,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 34,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $382,493.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,418.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 174,590 shares of company stock worth $1,818,054 over the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

