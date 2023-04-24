Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stake Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Encore Wire worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at $628,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.89. 46,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,819. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.26.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

