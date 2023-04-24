ELIS Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $27.98 million and $2,654.35 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00028403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018835 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,757.14 or 0.99950807 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.1663683 USD and is down -7.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,158.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

