Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MTUM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.41. 446,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.18. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.