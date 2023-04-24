Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 134 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.98. 99,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $131.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.98 and its 200 day moving average is $120.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

