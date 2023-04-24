Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 106 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,995. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.54. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $293.19. The firm has a market cap of $213.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.81.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

