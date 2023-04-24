Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 165.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,811 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for 2.3% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.88. 3,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $590.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $32.27.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

