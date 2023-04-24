Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFNM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,630. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.