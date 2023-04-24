Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $121,380,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,535,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 888,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after acquiring an additional 814,737 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,323,000 after acquiring an additional 661,624 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,490,000 after acquiring an additional 649,671 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $48.30. 2,767,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,917,857. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

