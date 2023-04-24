Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFAC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,982. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.