Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 29200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

