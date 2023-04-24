Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003586 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $21.61 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

