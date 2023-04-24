Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Boosted by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 1.5% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ecolab Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $165.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $178.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.