eCash Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. eCash has a market cap of $573.07 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,458.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.40 or 0.00434845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00124633 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00028336 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,370,273,423,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

