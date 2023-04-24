East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

EWBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $54.81 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $82.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

