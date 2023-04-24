Eagle Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
